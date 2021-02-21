Missed putts don’t get much tougher to swallow than the one Max Homa had on Sunday afternoon.

Homa, 30, was a couple of feet away from locking up a big win at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday. The California native drilled an approach shot to just a couple of feet on the 18th hole. He had an easy birdie putt to lock up the tournament title.

The three-foot birdie putt wasn’t as easy as it appeared, though. Homa’s tournament-clinching putt lipped out of the hole.

So, we’re going to a playoff.

Max Homa’s 3-foot birdie putt to win the Genesis lips out. Pain. @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/b1LZZVgkoM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2021

Popular social media golf personality Paige Spiranac had a brutally honest reaction to Homa’s miss on Twitter.

“Oh s—,” she tweeted.

Oh shit — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 21, 2021

That sums things up pretty well.

Now, we’re getting a playoff between Max Homa and Tony Finau, who finished the tournament at -12. The playoff will start in non-traditional fashion, as we’ll go from the No. 10 hole instead of the typical No. 18 hole.

Bonus golf between Max Homa and Tony Finau! Rather than starting on the 18th hole as is tradition at Riviera, the playoff will start on No. 10. 👿 pic.twitter.com/fhSuamBFuQ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 21, 2021

The final round of The Genesis Invitational is being aired on CBS. It’s shaping up to be a pretty incredible finish.