Earlier this week, the world’s best golfers took to Augusta National for the second Masters tournament in just six months.

Augusta showed its teeth during the first day of competition with some of the world’s best looking like amateurs at times. Bryson DeChambeau entered the Masters tied for the best odds to win the Green Jacket.

Unfortunately, the first day of competition wasn’t very kind to Bryson, who finished the day with a four-over, 76. Everyone on social media decided to poke fun at Bryson following his tough round.

Social media star and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac joined in on the fun as well. “Never forget Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” she said on Twitter.

Well, Bryson got the last laugh on Friday after he carded a five-under, 67 to get back into contention. Spiranac didn’t let DeChambeau bask in the solid round for too long though.

She decided to have some more fun with the star golfer, saying he should have played even better, given that “67” is “par” for him at Augusta.

“Congrats to Bryson for shooting even par 67 today,” she said in a short message on Twitter.

DeChambeau needed a solid round on Friday just to make the weekend at Augusta. After a four-over, he needed to shoot at least one-under during his second round, which he accomplished with relative ease.

He’ll be back on the course this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET along with Matt Jones.