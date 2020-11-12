Talk of The Masters needing to “Bryson-proof” the course at Augusta National this year appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

Coming into the 2020 Masters, many felt that Augusta National needed to lengthen the course to prevent a dominant performance by Bryson DeChambeau. The 2020 U.S. Open champion hits it farther than any contender we’ve seen.

“Whether he wins or not, we’ll be talking about needing to Bryson-proof courses, because he’s changing the fabric of golf at the highest level. He may not win the 2020 Masters for a number of reasons. He may get unlucky. He may not putt well. But I’m calling it now: He’ll do something this week that blows people’s minds. He’ll end up nudging a sand wedge into a hole – the 13th, perhaps – that prompts people to think about Bryson-proofing professional golf,” Golf.com wrote this week.

The first round of The Masters has begun on Thursday morning and, so far, the course appears to be winning the battle.

DeChambeau is +2 through four holes. He’s had some wild drives and a couple of tough approach shots.

What a ride this already is pic.twitter.com/zwk2ZDtcU3 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 12, 2020

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac appeared to have a message for Bryson during the first round.

“Hitting it really far is all fun and games until you’re hitting it really far off line,” she wrote.

Hitting it really far is all fun and games until you’re hitting it really far off line — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 12, 2020

Hey, she’s not wrong.

The Masters is currently underway from Augusta National in Georgia. Hopefully we have a fun weekend of major golf.