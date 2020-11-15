The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Dustin Johnson Winning The Masters

Dustin Johnson is your 2020 Masters champion.

The South Carolina native doubled his major championship total on Sunday afternoon. Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, blew away the field at The Masters this weekend.

Johnson finished with a record-setting final score of -20. He began the final round at -16 and shot a four-under 68 to clinch the victory. Johnson was clearly emotional with the win, but his reaction to the victory was a bit subdued.

That’s not really too much of a surprise, considering his quiet persona. Plus, there were only a select number of people in attendance, so there wasn’t a raucous ovation.

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac is a fan of this year’s champion. She especially appreciated how fast Johnson played this year.

“DJ playing so fast they can barely get it on camera. Love it. That’s our Masters champ,” she tweeted.

Johnson will now get to celebrate with his family. His brother, Austin, is his caddie. His longtime fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, was green-side for his win on the No. 18 hole.

The 2021 Masters will be here before we know it, too. Johnson will head into April as one of the early favorites to win the first major championship of 2021.


