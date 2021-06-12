On Friday afternoon, the NCAA men’s track and field championships took center stage as athletes raced for glory.

Unfortunately, there was a not safe for work moment during one of the races. A runner had a wardrobe malfunction that ended up showing more than the viewers wanted.

For the sake of everyone reading this piece we’ll omit the photo that accompanies the story – you’re welcome. However, golf analyst and social media super star Paige Spiranac offered a very detailed description of the moment.

On Twitter, Spiranac made it clear she didn’t want to hear any more complaints about her wardrobe choices following the runner’s wardrobe malfunction.

Here’s what she had to say.

I just watched a dude run with his nut sack out for 3000m in the NCAA championship. I don’t want anyone complaining about my cleavage anymore. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 12, 2021

Spiranac is no stranger to hearing about her clothing choices. The former professional golfer has heard from many fans who weren’t happy with her outfit choices in recent years.

Earlier this year she took advantage of that, but putting a golf towel on sale that immediately turned heads.

“No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,” she wrote at the time. “So here’s to continuing doing what I want😘 I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”

It’s safe to say she’s heard enough from fans complaining about her clothing choices.