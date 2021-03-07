Paige Spiranac Has Message For Fans Attending Golf Tournaments

Golf was one of the first sports to get back in action during the pandemic and we’re currently seeing tournaments able to host fans in 2021.

It’s a promising sight for the sports world, which – like everything else in the world – hasn’t been able to operate as normal during the pandemic.

But hopefully we’ll get to a point in 2021 where that changes. For now, we’ll have to settle on tournaments with significantly reduced crowds. Hey, it’s better than nothing.

This afternoon, we’re seeing – and hearing – fans at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer, had some advice for the fans attending tournaments moving forward.

“I love having fans back but I thought we were all in agreement to leave screaming mashed potatoes in 2020,” she wrote.

I love having fans back but I thought we were all in agreement to leave screaming mashed potatoes in 2020 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2021

There are plenty of things we’d like to leave behind in 2020. Truthfully, yelling ‘mashed potatoes’ at golf tournaments isn’t very high on that list, but if Paige says so, we’ll back it.

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is currently airing on NBC.

Bryson DeChambeau is currently in the lead at -11.