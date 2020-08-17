Paige Spiranac’s Message For Slow Golfers Is Going Viral

Few things in sports are more frustrating than having to play behind (or with) a slow-playing golfer.

PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka is certainly in agreement with that.

“I don’t think anybody likes waiting,” Koepka said. “Especially if you’re going to be sitting on a tee box for 15 minutes to hit your tee shot. I get that you can take a long time for your thought process, but once you’re done thinking about, just go. What else is there to do? That’s been the problem I have.”

Paige Spiranac is behind that theory, as well. She sent a blunt message to slow-playing golfers on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“People who play slow should be kicked off the golf course,” Spiranac tweeted.

Nearly everyone is in agreement with the social media star, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram.

Not everyone is backing what Spiranac is saying, though.

“That’s a dumb comment. Golf is a leisure sport. You are meant to enjoy the sport with friends and family and take time while doing it. Especially if you’re not playing for millions,” one fan wrote back.

Is that what you tell the marshal when you’re 2 holes behind? — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 17, 2020

“Beginners are by definition slow (lost balls, spraying the balls, thinking too much, don’t know tricks to speed up): I think we need to lower intimidation factor for new golfers by being patient as faster players,” another fan wrote.

That’s a misconception. Beginners are not actually slow because they tend to pick up. Better players tend to be slower. They take forever to go through their pre shot routine. In this tweet I had competitive golf in mind — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 17, 2020

Spiranac clarified that she had competitive golf in mind when tweeting about slow-playing golf, but her message can really be meant for everyone.

If you’re playing slowly, speed it up.