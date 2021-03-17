Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Golf Shot To Hit

What’s your favorite golf shot to hit?

For all of the casual golfers out there, it’s probably any shot that consistently gets up in the air, which is usually something like a 7-iron off the tee.

For former college golfers like Paige Spiranac, though, it’s something more “unnecessary.”

The popular social media personality, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, recently revealed her favorite golf shot to it. For Spiranac, it’s the “unnecessary flop shot.”

“I was trying to make it rain and dunk this flop shot but I’ll have to settle for a tap in. What’s your favorite shot to hit? Mine is for sure the unnecessary flop shot,” she wrote on Instagram.

Phil Mickelson is known for popularizing the flop shot. Of course, no one is as good around the green as the lefty, but it’s certainly fun to try and mimic his shots.

A fun shot for Spiranac to watch is a topped drive from Bryson DeChambeau.

“I get so much joy from watching the best in the world hit hacker shots just like us,” she recently tweeted.