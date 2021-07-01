On Thursday morning, the Rocket Mortgage Classic from the Detroit Golf Club kicked off.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau outlasted Matthew Wolff as the entire field took advantage of scoring conditions. Bryson won with a final score of 23-under par after a birdie on the final hole.

So far in the first round of the 2021 iteration, the golfers are once again taking advantage of good scoring conditions. Davis Thompson came out firing and tied the course record with a nine-under, 63.

During the first round, the tournament entered a three-hour delay due to inclement weather. Golf analyst Paige Spiranac used that time to highlight a few “sleeper picks” for the tournament.

“Out here at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and, yes, it is raining,” she said in the video. “Now, we all know the big names and who our out-rights are going to be, but here’s some sleeper picks for you to look out for: Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, we have two Camerons, Cameron Champ and Cameron Davis and Maverick McNealy. Be on the lookout for those guys.”

Most of her picks are performing well during the first round of play. Both Cameron Davis and Maverick McNealy shot four-under, 68’s on Thursday and sit five shots off the lead.