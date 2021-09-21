Paige Spiranac wants to give the people what they want: a Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau pairing at the Ryder Cup.

It’s no secret there’s tension between DeChambeau and Koepka. The two have a feud that’s taken the golf world by storm. Recent evidence suggests they’re starting to put the conflict behind them because of the Ryder Cup.

The two golf stars engaged in a friendly conversation during Ryder Cup practice on Tuesday. Even a few smiles were shared. Is the feud behind them?

Regardless of whether it is or not, Spiranac wants nothing more than for DeChambeau and Koepka to be paired together for the Ryder Cup. Sign us up.

“Bryson/Brooks would be an unstoppable team,” Spiranac said on Twitter. “Pair them together. It’s what we all want.”

A DeChambeau-Koepka pairing would take the golf world by storm. Could you imagine if the two got past their rivalry and formed a friendship during the Ryder Cup?

Paige Spiranac may be onto something here. Some have speculated DeChambeau’s poor play at times this year has been because of the distractions surrounding his feud with Koepka. The same could probably be said for Koepka. Pair the two and you have one unstoppable duo if they can form some sort of friendship.

DeChambeau already said that he had “great conversations” with Koepka during the TOUR Championship earlier this year. They reportedly continued those conversations on Monday night.

We think it’s time to put Spiranac in charge of golf pairings. She’s onto something with the Koepka-DeChambeau pairing.