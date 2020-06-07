Paige Spiranac Opened Up About Her Athlete Dating History

With more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Paige Spiranac has a lot of people interested in her life, both on and off the golf course.

This includes Spiranac’s dating history. Thankfully for her followers, the popular social media star opened up about her athlete dating history on her recent “Playing A Round with Paige Renee” podcast.

Spiranac, 27, did not hold back when it comes to discussing her athlete dating history.

“At some point or another, yes,” she said when asked if she’s dated all types of athletes. “Well, maybe not all athletes, but the main sports.”

On basketball players

“Too busy playing ‘Call of Duty’ to text you back, and has lied about being shorter than they really are for some weird reason,” Spiranac said. “He has an Instagram aesthetic that doesn’t involve you.”

On baseball players

“I think out of all of the sports, I have probably dated the most baseball players, especially in college. So, I have a lot here,” she said.

“He wears either a gold chain or a rope necklace.”

On golfers

“His hairline is the only thing less reliable than his commitment to your relationship,” she said, before adding, “he prefers to perform in silence.”

On football and hockey players

Her “favorites.”

You can view Spiranac’s full comments on her athlete dating history via the New York Post.