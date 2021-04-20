Paige Spiranac Reacts To PGA Tour’s New Bonus Pool

Paige Spiranac is not a golfer on the LPGA or PGA Tours, but in the golf world, she certainly generates her fair share of Google traffic and popularity.

If Spiranac were on the PGA Tour, that would likely mean she’d be able to cash in on the organization’s reported new bonus pool, which is “designed to compensate players who are judged to drive fan and sponsor engagement,” per Golfweek.

Never shy about expressing her opinion, Spiranac had a quick reaction to the new bonus structure on Twitter this afternoon.

“Can I get in on this? Would be nice to get some money anytime someone Googles ‘are Paige Spiranac’s boobs real?’,” she asked.

Welp.

Seriously though, Spiranac does have a massive online presence, so she’d likely fare pretty well with some of the metrics of the Tour’s new “Impact Score,” which will reportedly factor in “season-ending FedEx Cup points list, Q-rating, Nielsen Brand Exposure rating and Google popularity,” among other metrics.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to tap into this pool of extra revenue, but the golfers who eventually do could command up to $8 million.