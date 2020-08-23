Paige Spiranac Has Playful Advice For The Casual Golfer

Paige Spiranac offered up some playful advice for an amateur golfer who’s playing one of his first rounds ever this weekend.

Golf is one of the most-satisfying games in the world when you’re playing well. When you’re not playing well, though, it’s incredibly frustrating. That’s probably what makes the good shots so satisfying.

A first-time golfer is not going to hit many great shots on the course. They’re probably going to get pretty frustrated as the round goes on.

Some will look to take out their frustration on their golf club. Spiranac had some playful advice for those golfers on Twitter.

“If you’re going to break a club, slam it against the tree instead of over your leg. It’s more fun,” Spiranac told the fan.

If you’re going to break a club, slam it against the tree instead of over your leg. It’s more fun — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 22, 2020

The fan appreciated the realistic advice from the social media star.

“Lol, perfect. Advice I can actually use! Thanks!” he wrote back.

Hey, even the best PGA Tour pros snap their clubs from time to time. Tiger Woods expressed some major frustration following one of his rounds at the Northern Trust earlier this week.

Any positives today TW? “I was close to snapping a couple clubs today, but I didn’t. So that’s a positive.” — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 21, 2020

If you are going to snap a club, do it against a tree like Paige said. Just make sure no one is on the other side of the tree…