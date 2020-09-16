Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Prediction For This Week’s U.S. Open

Get ready for a lot of over par scores at the U.S. Open this week.

The major golf tournament is typically the toughest of the year and that will definitely be the case in 2020. The U.S. Open is being held at Winged Foot in New York and the course is looking brutal already.

Tiger Woods, who’s won 15 majors, said Winged Foot might be the toughest course he’s ever played.

“Well, I think it’s right up there next to Oakmont and I think Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,” Woods said on Tuesday. “I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them.

“This one or Oakmont here is either one or two.”

Paige Spiranac has revealed what she’s expecting this week: A lot of bogeys.

“Winged Foot looks so hard and I can’t wait for those over par scores,” she tweeted before the tournament.

Spiranac then revealed her prediction for the winning score. The social media star is predicting the 2020 U.S. Open champion will finish +3 for the week.

+3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 16, 2020

The 2020 U.S. Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning. The first tee times are set for 6:50 a.m. E.T.