Paige Spiranac Makes Prediction For Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau Beef

It seems like Paige Spiranac has been enjoying this Bryson DeChambeau/Cobra controversy, and she thinks Brooks Koepka is as well.

In case you missed it, Bryson was not happy with his Cobra driver after shooting +1 in the first round at The Open on Thursday, saying afterwards that the club “sucks.” Cobra responded by calling DeChambeau out, and the golfer later apologized.

Spiranac is thinking (hoping?) that Koepka decides to troll his nemesis about his driver mishaps. She made a funny prediction for what he might do.

“We already know Brooks is going to have a Cobra driver in the bag next week,” she tweeted Thursday night.

Now, it should be noted that even though he’s sponsored by Nike, Koepka does not have an equipment deal. The four-time major champion plays with a “mixed bag” of clubs from different major companies.

Therefore, Koepka could technically use a Cobra driver, if he wanted to. Cobra is the equipment subsidiary of Puma, which sponsors DeChambeau but does not make its own golf equipment.

We don’t think he’d actually do this, but if he did, the golf world would explode, for good reason.