Paige Spiranac Predicts The Winner Of WGC FedEx St. Jude

Paige Spiranac’s prediction for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is in.

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will serve as a lead-in to the first major championship of the year. The PGA Championship is set to be played the following weekend.

As such, the field for next week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational should be pretty loaded. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and several other notable golfers are scheduled to play in Memphis next weekend.

Spiranac is not going with any of those frontrunners, though. Instead, she’s going with a golfer who has been extremely close to a win in recent tournaments.

“Tony Finau is going to win next week,” she wrote.

Tony Finau is going to win next week — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 26, 2020

Finau, 30, has one win on the PGA Tour. He won the Puerto Rico Open back in 2016.

Spiranac isn’t the only one hoping to see Finau get a victory, either.

“I don’t think anyone understands how bad I want that man to win, he had 3 putts somehow not drop for birdie and the one bad putt on the par 3….damn I thought this was the week,” one fan wrote in response to Spiranac. “I’m betting on him every week until he does……so you say next week is the one?? Bet the farm??”

The World Golf Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis is set to tee off on Thursday.