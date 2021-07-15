Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Open Championship Putt

The world’s best golfers took to Royal St. George’s Golf Club this week to play in the final major of the year, The Open Championship. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020, excitement for the event grew as it began on Thursday.

The first round got underway bright and early, as the first groups teed off just after 1:30 a.m. ET. Conditions were ripe for low scores on the difficult links course, so long as players exercised care and poise on the greens.

Unfortunately for Will Zalatoris, a short missed putt sidetracked the end of his first round.

On the par-4 17th hole, the 24-year-old found himself with a one-footer to save par. He appeared to rush the putt and pushed it wide right, surprising just about everyone watching the attempt.

Among those who couldn’t believe the miss was Paige Spiranac. The social media personality and former professional golfer took took to Twitter to empathize with Zalatoris over the brutal putt.

“Nightmare fuel,” Spiranac wrote with accompanying video of Zalatoris’ missed putt.

The missed one-footer clearly lingered with Zalatoris. He went on to bogey the par-4 18th to card a one-under 69.

The rest of the field proved that birdies could be found at this year’s Open Championship. Louis Oosthuizen, fresh off of his second-place finish at the 2021 U.S. Open, started off with a six-under 64 to claim the outright lead early on Thursday morning. Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman trailed the South African player by just one shot, as the rest of the field clambered to move up the leaderboard.

As for Zalatoris, a first round of one-under should be enough to propel him to the weekend at The Open Championship. But as Spiranac said, he may have nightmares about that missed putt.