Paige Spiranac Reacts To Billy Horschel’s Meltdown Today

Billy Horschel made the cut at The Masters, but the 34-year-old golfer is having a tough time over the weekend.

The former University of Florida golfer went viral for his tough time on hole No. 13 on Sunday. This was the second time this weekend that Horschel ended up in the water on that hole.

While things went well for Horschel the first time he was in the water, they did not today.

Here’s what happened:

Billy Horschel from the water AGAIN. This time it didn't work out. pic.twitter.com/pzckmgbD5x — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 11, 2021

It’s been a frustrating day overall for Horschel. Earlier in the day, Horschel was seen slamming his clubs into his bag.

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac weighed in on the outburst on social media.

“Don’t lie this has been all of us at one point. Golf sucks and makes you want to break clubs,” she tweeted.

Don’t lie this has been all of us at one point. Golf sucks and makes you want to break clubs pic.twitter.com/yg9bAz5JYP — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 11, 2021

Hey, she’s not wrong there.

The final round of The Masters is currently airing on CBS. The tournament’s leader, Hideki Matsuyama, is set to tee off at 2:40 p.m. E.T. He’s at -11 heading into the final round on Sunday afternoon.