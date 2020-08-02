The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Brooks Koepka Trolling Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac posts a photo on Instagram.Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac has reacted to one of the funniest moments of the PGA Tour’s 2020 season.

On Day 1 of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau tried to get a ball drop due to an ant hill allegedly being close to his shot. He called PGA Tour rules official Ken Tackett over to his ball in the first round.

“It’s a different color,” DeChambeau told Tackett. “It’s a different color. It looks like an ant hole — or ant area.”

There is a rule that allows players to get ball drops if their shot is obstructed by a “dangerous animal,” but that wasn’t the case here.

“I see the color difference,” Tackett said. “I just don’t see, Bryson, I don’t see … there’s a couple down there, but I don’t see fire ants.”

DeChambeau ended up having to play the ball as it lied. He shot a double-bogey 6 on the hole.

Later in the tournament, Brooks Koepka poked fun at DeChambeau’s ant hill claim.

Spiranac said the moment was her favorite of the tournament so far. It has to be ours, as well.

Spiranac did admit that she enjoys watching DeChambeau play. He’s certainly entertaining.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this but I missed watching Bryson play. It’s pure entertainment,” she said.

Hopefully we get a fun Bryson vs. Brooks pairing in the PGA Championship next week. Now that would really be entertaining.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.