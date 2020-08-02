Paige Spiranac Reacts To Brooks Koepka Trolling Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac has reacted to one of the funniest moments of the PGA Tour’s 2020 season.

On Day 1 of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau tried to get a ball drop due to an ant hill allegedly being close to his shot. He called PGA Tour rules official Ken Tackett over to his ball in the first round.

“It’s a different color,” DeChambeau told Tackett. “It’s a different color. It looks like an ant hole — or ant area.”

There is a rule that allows players to get ball drops if their shot is obstructed by a “dangerous animal,” but that wasn’t the case here.

“I see the color difference,” Tackett said. “I just don’t see, Bryson, I don’t see … there’s a couple down there, but I don’t see fire ants.”

DeChambeau ended up having to play the ball as it lied. He shot a double-bogey 6 on the hole.

Later in the tournament, Brooks Koepka poked fun at DeChambeau’s ant hill claim.

No matter how @BKoepka plays this weekend, we’ll always have this. pic.twitter.com/uxGKT9Xr2Y — Skratch (@Skratch) July 31, 2020

Spiranac said the moment was her favorite of the tournament so far. It has to be ours, as well.

Favorite moment of the tournament so far — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 31, 2020

Spiranac did admit that she enjoys watching DeChambeau play. He’s certainly entertaining.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this but I missed watching Bryson play. It’s pure entertainment,” she said.

Hopefully we get a fun Bryson vs. Brooks pairing in the PGA Championship next week. Now that would really be entertaining.