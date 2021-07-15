Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau Drama

In the Bryson DeChambeau vs. Cobra driver controversy, Paige Spiranac seems to be on the side of the manufacturer.

After shooting a one-over 71 at the first round of The Open earlier today, DeChambeau bluntly said his driver “sucks.” This prompted a response from Cobra tour operations manager Ben Schomin, via Golfweek.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it,” Schomin said. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

In her tweet a short time ago, Spiranac seemed to imply that she sided with Schomin and Cobra over the disgruntled DeChambeau.

“Just saying it’s not great if you’re paying someone a lot of money and they say your driver sucks just because they can’t find the sweet spot,” she wrote.

Can’t say Spiranac is off the mark here. It has to be incredibly frustrating for Cobra to hear Bryson’s comments, especially because we don’t doubt that he’s tough to please.

You can bet DeChambeau will be asked about his driver again tomorrow, even if he golfs well in round two at Royal St. Georges.