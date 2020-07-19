Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Bryson DeChambeau’s epic meltdown at The Memorial on Friday afternoon.

DeChambeau, who had been scoring extremely well on the PGA Tour since adding 40 pounds of muscle to his frame, flamed out of The Memorial on Friday afternoon.

The powerful golfer had an epic 10-stroke meltdown in the second round on Friday. He took a 10 on the par-5 No. 15 hole and missed the cut.

DeChambeau was seen arguing with a PGA Tour official during the hole. He hit his drive into the water and hit his next shot out of bounds. DeChambeau then hit his next shot against a fence, where a PGA Tour official determined the ball to be out of bounds.

Bryson DeChambeau arguing with a @PGATOUR official is gold pic.twitter.com/AajOEOGs5N — Michael Bergman (@MLBergman_) July 18, 2020

DeChambeau protested that official’s ruling and another official was called over. He, too, ruled that the ball was out of bounds. DeChambeau hit his eighth shot onto the green and two-putted for a 10.

Spiranac, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, weighed in on the meltdown on Twitter.

“So on brand for Bryson to yell at someone for doing their job,” she wrote. “I was a big Bryson fan but the last 3 weeks it’s been hard to root for him. It’s not hard to be respectful.”

I was a big Bryson fan but the last 3 weeks it’s been hard to root for him. It’s not hard to be respectful — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2020

Spiranac did relate to Bryson scoring a 10 on one hole, though.

“I made a 14 once,” she wrote.

The final round of The Memorial is being televised on CBS.