Paige Spiranac Reacts To Charles Barkley’s New Golf Swing

Arguably the most-surprising visual from this week’s Thanksgiving sports slate was Charles Barkley’s golf swing.

The former NBA star has one of the ugliest swings in golf history, but it looked much improved on Friday in The Match.

Barkley unveiled his new swing while playing alongside Phil Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Steph Curry.

Popular golf social media personality Paige Spiranac was very impressed.

“The most surprising turn of events in 2020 is that Charles Barkley’s golf swing looks good,” she tweeted during The Match.

The most surprising turn of events in 2020 is that Charles Barkley’s golf swing looks good — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 27, 2020

Golf Digest was very impressed, too, saying the swing looked “shockingly” good.

Barkley hit the fairway on his first two tee shots! We didn’t see the end result on the short par-4 third hole, but he hit a straight, low drive. And he hit the fourth fairway, too. The Round Mound of Rebound has taken this swing from the range to the golf course … something we haven’t seen before from Barkley.

Barkley showed some inconsistencies throughout the round, but overall, his swing looked much better than normal.

Charles Barkley's new swing is _____.pic.twitter.com/u15Scb6McW — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 27, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning and Steph Curry in The Match 3.

Who do you want to see competing on the course in the fourth edition?