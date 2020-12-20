Paige Spiranac Reacts To Sunday’s Viral Charlie Woods Video

Another day, another viral Charlie Woods video.

The 11-year-old son of the legendary golfer is playing alongside his father at the PNC Championship this weekend. On Saturday, Charlie and Tiger Woods played with Justin Thomas and his father. Tiger and Charlie woods shot a 64 in the scramble format, four strokes behind the leader.

“Just making sure we had fun. I think he did,” Tiger said of his Charlie. “He enjoyed being out there. The fact we got off to such a quick start, him hitting some of those incredible shots. And he carried it from the range to the golf course. That’s different from playing at home to playing tournament golf.”

Today, the father-son duo is back on the course.

Of course, they’re both wearing their classic Sunday Red. And they’re both fist pumping after sinking putts on the green.

Popular social media golf personality Paige Spiranac is loving it.

“Like father, like son,” she tweeted.

Like father, like son pic.twitter.com/zaRP35bKRt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 20, 2020

Justin Thomas spoke very highly of Charlie Woods on Saturday.

“He’s special,” JT said. “He’s got game. Competitiveness. But he’s just so young. I just hope he keeps enjoying it.”