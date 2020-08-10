Paige Spiranac Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship Win

For a while on Sunday, it looked like we were headed for a playoff at the PGA Championship. Instead, there was a comfortable solo victory.

Collin Morikawa, 23, took home his first major championship on Sunday night. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer finished at -13 for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Paul Casey.

It was an unbelievable display of golf from Morikawa, who starred late in the final round. Morikawa had arguably the shot of the tournament on No. 16, when he drove the short par four. He made eagle on the hole and essentially locked up the win with it.

It truly doesn’t get any better than that. Morikawa is an extremely deserving and exciting PGA Championship winner. We can’t wait to see what his future holds.

Paige Spiranac, a popular golf personality on social media, summed up Morikawa’s performance on Twitter.

“Morikawa put on an absolute clinic today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Morikawa now has three wins on the PGA Tour. That number will surely rise in the years to come. The sport is full of exciting young champions and Morikawa has now joined that group.

Golf’s next 2020 major is the U.S. Open, which will be played from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.