Paige Spiranac Reacts To Dustin Johnson’s Emotional Interview

Dustin Johnson showed some rarely seen emotion following his win at The Masters on Sunday evening.

The South Carolina native had a record-setting performance on way to his win at Augusta National. Johnson finished the 72-hole tournament at -20, five strokes better than everyone else in the field.

Johnson didn’t show much emotion directly following his final putt, but he teared up in a post-round interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis.

“It’s a dream come true. As a kid you always dreamed about becoming a Masters champion,” Johnson said before taking a moment to collect himself. “It’s just incredible, obviously, as you can tell.”

phew. this is something pic.twitter.com/EmZm6LgeeS — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2020

The golf world was pretty surprised by Johnson’s rare showcase of emotion.

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac loved to see it.

“That moment from DJ showing emotion was truly special. I love the Masters. Can’t wait until April,” she tweeted.

That moment from DJ showing emotion was truly special. I love the Masters. Can’t wait until April — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 15, 2020

April will be here before we know it. The 2021 Masters are scheduled to be held at Augusta National in mid-April. Hopefully the pandemic will be under control by then and we’ll get to experience The Masters like it’s meant to be.