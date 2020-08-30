Paige Spiranac Reacts To Epic BMW Championship Finish

The finish to this weekend’s BMW Championship was as exciting as it gets.

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm had a playoff after finishing 72 holes tied at -4. The playoff was forced when Johnson sank an incredible 40-plus foot putt.

Golf fans went crazy over this one.

WHAT A PUTT. Dustin Johnson drains a birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff at the BMW Championship (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/8RrxClyiLi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

Rahm had something better saved for the playoff, though. The powerful golfer sank a 60-plus foot putt to win the tournament.

It really doesn’t get any better than a 66-foot putt to win a big tournament.

A 66-FOOT PUTT FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP! ICE COLD FROM JON RAHM 🤯

(via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/67FSPUq0Ng — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2020

Like the rest of the golf world, Paige Spiranac was amazed by what she saw on Sunday evening at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The social media star, with nearly 3 million Instagram followers, reacted to the tournament’s epic finish on Twitter.

Emotion from DJ. I’m shocked. What. A. Putt. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 30, 2020

Rahm to DJ pic.twitter.com/p2U2pw00cu — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 30, 2020

Rahm’s reaction to the incredible putt might have been the best part. It was pure euphoria from the 25-year-old Spain native.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆 E U P H O R I A 🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4F6oQfdbie — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 30, 2020

Next up for Rahm, Johnson and the rest of the PGA Tour’s stars is the Tour Championship. The prominent PGA Tour event will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia next weekend.

The first round of the event is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 4. Johnson will start the event with a two-stroke lead on the rest of the field.