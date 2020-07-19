Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Jon Rahm Penalty Controversy

Jon Rahm is the champion of The Memorial at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday afternoon, but we don’t actually know what his final score is.

The 25-year-old former Arizona State star is listed at -11 for the tournament, but it’s possible his score could be a couple of strokes higher.

Rahm appeared to make contact with the golf ball before one of his chip shots late in the round. Upon looking at the replay review, you could see the club make slight contact with the ball on the No. 16 hole.

“I did not feel anything,” Rahm said after the round. “If it is (a penalty)…it is. It’s not going to take anything away from today.”

@PGATOUR …..is this not a penalty on Rahm. He places wedge behind ball while taking practice strokes, and ball definitely moves. #MemorialTournament pic.twitter.com/OaFHjBpxoE — Gordon Gekko (@GordonsGekko) July 19, 2020

ESPN host Mike Greenberg said on Twitter that it’s definitely a penalty.

“The ball moved. It was visible to the naked eye. That’s a penalty. It isn’t going to matter but it’s absolutely a penalty,” he wrote on Twitter.

Paige Spiranac, meanwhile, does not think it was a penalty. The social media star made her opinion known on Twitter.

“Rahm should not be penalized. You shouldn’t have to zoom in and slow it down to see if the ball slightly moved,” she said.

Rahm should not be penalized. You shouldn’t have to zoom in and slow it down to see if the ball slightly moved. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 19, 2020

Penalty or not, Rahm is a champion. He finished 5 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher, Ryan Palmer. If a penalty is given, he’ll finish three strokes ahead.