Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jon Rahm’s Disastrous Hole

Popular Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac.Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Everyone’s getting in on the Jon Rahm jokes on Saturday afternoon.

The world’s No. 1 golfer has played really, really well at The Masters this week, outside of one brutal hole on Sunday. Rahm dropped a couple of shots on the eighth hole on Saturday following a pair of disastrous shots.

Rahm topped a 3-wood from the fairway. The topped shot hooked strong to the left and found its way into the rough behind some trees. From there, Rahm drilled a tree branch and nearly lost his ball all together.

Ultimately, Rahm dropped two shots on the hole, falling from -10 to -8 on the day. That’s a big blow considering how well the leaders – Dustin Johnson, most notably – are playing this afternoon.

Paige Spiranac summed up her thoughts on Rahm’s disastrous hole earlier this afternoon.

“Rahm looking like a 20 handicap right now. Golf is a cruel game,” she tweeted.

Hey, she’s not wrong.

It doesn’t get much more frustrating than this for a professional golfer:

Rahm has managed to not completely unravel, though. He’s -8 for the tournament and +1 for the day through nine holes.

The Masters is currently airing on CBS.


