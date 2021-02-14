Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Sunday Performance

Jordan Spieth showed some major promise at Pebble Beach this weekend, but he was ultimately unable to come through with a tournament victory.

The three-time major champion finished the tournament a couple of strokes back of Daniel Berger, who clinched the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an epic eagle putt on the iconic No. 18 hole.

Spieth is showing some promise as the 2021 season begins to heat up, though. The once-upon-a-time star golfer has been playing inconsistent-at-best golf for the past couple of years. However, he’s starting to remind people of his old self as of late.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac is disappointed by Spieth’s showing on Sunday afternoon, but she’s feeling good about him moving forward, especially with The Masters coming up later this spring.

“The bad news is Jordan Spieth didn’t win. The good news is he’s going to peak in perfect time for the Masters,” she tweeted.

The bad news is Jordan Spieth didn’t win. The good news is he’s going to peak in perfect time for the Masters — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 14, 2021

The 2021 Masters are scheduled to take place in early April following the 2020 tournament being played in November due to the pandemic.

Hopefully we get a good showing from Spieth (and the rest of the sport’s stars) at the prestigious tournament later this spring.