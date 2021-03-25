Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Wild Tee Shot

Jordan Spieth had one of the wildest tee shots you’ll ever see on Wednesday.

The three-time major champion, who’s struggled with his game over the past couple of years, had an errant tee shot at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Golf Channel had details on the shot:

Cruising along at 3 up through 12 holes, Jordan Spieth took a familiar path at the par-4 13th hole in his Day 1 match against Matt Fitzpatrick with a tee shot down the right side of the fairway. Unfortunately, his golf ball sailed a little too far right and bounced hard off a cart path before racing across the adjacent 15th green.

The errant tee shot ended up rolling across another green just as Patrick Cantlay was putting for birdie on the 15th hole.

Popular social media personality and former college golfer Paige Spiranac reacted to the shot on Twitter.

“Jordan Spieth is all of us off the tee,” she tweeted.

Jordan Spieth is all of us off the tee pic.twitter.com/JPa10fKob8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 24, 2021

Spieth addressed his shot following the round.

“To that back left pin [at No. 13] it’s a no-brainer, you hit driver up there and you have a 50- to 60-yard pitch right up the green, and that wedge shot is just so difficult to the back left pin,” said Spieth, who won his match. “You have 80 yards of room, as long as it doesn’t toe-drop in the water, any other position is fine.”

Cantlay, meanwhile, joked about his reaction to Spieth’s shot.

“I’ll give him crap about it,” he said.