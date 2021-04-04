Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Win On Sunday

Jordan Spieth is back in the win column.

The 27-year-old golf star had not won a professional tournament since 2017, but that changed on Sunday. Spieth, a three-time major champion, won the Valero Texas Open, defeating Charley Hoffman by two strokes. The Texas native shot a -18 for the tournament, including a -6 final round on Sunday.

The golf world is very happy to see Spieth back in the win column. It had been far too long. Spieth had struggled to play consistently good golf in recent years, but that has changed as of late. Spieth has been playing extremely good golf over the past couple of months and is rightfully rewarded with a tournament win this weekend.

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac summed up her thoughts on the victory.

“Spieth winning is good for golf. Glad he’s back,” Spiranac tweeted on Sunday evening.

The timing could not be better, either.

Spieth is now playing his best golf heading into the biggest tournament of the year. The Masters are set to begin on Thursday and Spieth will be among the favorites to win his second green jacket. Spieth won The Masters in 2015 – his first of three major championships.

It will be a lot of fun to watch Spieth play at Augusta next weekend.