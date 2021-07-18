Paige Spiranac Reacts To LeBron’s ‘Space Jam’ Movie

The new Space Jam movie featuring LeBron James isn’t exactly drawing rave reviews. It sounds like Paige Spiranac was not a fan of it.

Spiranac’s social media presence is best known for her opinions on golf, but she’ll also offer up her thoughts on other topics. Late last night, Spiranac officially made her pick for the better Space Jam flick, choosing Michael Jordan’s original over James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“Space Jam > Space Jam 2,” she wrote.

Space Jam > Space Jam 2 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 18, 2021

While the reviews for Space Jam: A New Legacy have not been stellar, LeBron and Warner Bros. are laughing all the way to the bank.

The film bested Black Widow on opening weekend, debuting to over $31.6 million at the box office.

LeBron doesn’t appear to be too fazed by any negative feedback his movie may be getting either. On Saturday, he tweeted hello to the haters during the day and then attended Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals at night.