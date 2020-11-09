Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Start Of Masters Week

Believe or not, we’re getting major golf this week.

The Masters, typically played in mid-April, has been pushed back to late fall due to the global pandemic. This year’s tournament was pushed back until mid-November and the tournament’s week has finally arrived.

It’s officially Masters Week. The final major tournament of the year will begin play on Thursday from Augusta National in Georgia.

Paige Spiranac is excited. The social media star, who boasts almost 3 million followers on Instagram, took to Twitter on Monday morning to react to the start of the week.

“It’s Masters week. I’m so happy,” she wrote.

We’re pretty happy, too.

The course appears to be in incredible shape, which comes as no surprise considering it’s Augusta National. The course does look a little different, as we typically don’t see golf played here so late in the fall.

The Masters tweeted out some photos of their fall tree-lined course on Sunday afternoon. It’s a pretty awesome sight:

The first round of The Masters is scheduled to officially begin play on Thursday morning. Bryson DeChambeau might be the favorite heading into the weekend following his win at the U.S. Open. Many can’t wait to see how DeChambeau plays this course.

The first round can’t get here soon enough.