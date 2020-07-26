Paige Spiranac Reacts To Michael Thompson’s 3M Open Win Today

Michael Thompson doubled his PGA Tour win total on Sunday afternoon, taking home the 3M Open in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 35-year-old golfer entered this weekend’s tournament with just one previous win on the PGA Tour. Thompson, a former University of Alabama golfer, won The Honda Classic in 2013.

Thompson came into the weekend as a massive underdog. He started the week with 100/1 odds to win the tournament.

The former Crimson Tide star is leaving the tournament with a win, though. Thompson finished the tournament at -19, two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Adam Long.

Paige Spiranac was a big fan of the way Thompson finished his final round. The social media star – who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram – reacted to his play on Twitter.

“Surprised Thompson can even walk with those large cojones,” she joked.

Spiranac added that Thompson hadn’t missed a pressure shot all round.

“Dude hasn’t missed a shot under pressure today,” she wrote.

It’s surely a happy evening in the Thompson household. This is the PGA Tour golfer’s first win in 167 starts.

It’ll be interesting to see if Thompson can keep the strong play going or if he’ll have another long drought in between wins.

For now, though, it’s just time to celebrate.