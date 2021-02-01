Paige Spiranac Reacts To Patrick Reed’s Win On Sunday

Patrick Reed took home another PGA Tour tournament title on Sunday afternoon.

The controversial 30-year-old golfer won the Farmers Insurance Open title on Sunday. Reed finished the tournament at -14 for the weekend, five strokes better than a group of five golfers who tied for second place at -9.

It was an eventful weekend for Reed, who was once again in the middle of a controversy. In the third round, Reed picked up a ball he thought had been embedded into the grass. Reed was then able to play the ball from another lie after a free drop. While what Reed did was allowed by the rules, he became the chatter of the golf world on CBS’ broadcast and social media.

Reed had the last laugh this weekend, though, as he took home the tournament title.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac has made her opinion on Reed very clear over the years. However, she admits that he makes the sport entertaining.

“I will say Patrick Reed makes for some entertaining golf and I don’t hate that,” she wrote.

Spiranac added: “Give me Bryson, Reed, and Brooks s–t talking all day long. Hate them or love them, it’s good for golf.”

She has a point.

Love him or hate him, the golf world loves to talk about Patrick Reed.