Paige Spiranac Reacts To Latest PGA Championship Golfer Drama

The 2020 PGA Championship has delivered both on the course and off of it.

On the course, we’re in for what should be one heck of a Sunday finish. Dustin Johnson is out in front at -9 and there are 11 others golfers – including Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – within three shots of the lead.

The first major of the year hasn’t just been entertaining on the course, though. It’s also provided some drama off of it.

Brooks Koepka has continued to taunt Bryson DeChambeau. The four-time major winner has mocked DeChambeau for his major weight gain. DeChambeau has been eating like a horse and working out like a professional fighter, adding roughly 50 pounds of muscle to his frame.

This has resulted in some teasing from Koepka, who has used every opportunity he’s had to mock his competitor.

“Just a major, I’ll get up for it, a little bit of confidence I guess,” Koepka said, before taking a clear shot at DeChambeau. “At the end of the day I feel good, I’m playing good. There’s no reason to be scientific with all the numbers and stuff like that on TrackMan, just go out and go play.”

"I am playing so good…" Brooks Koepka is one shot off the clubhouse lead after another impressive PGA Championship round 📺 Watch the #PGAChamp now on Sky Sports Golf or follow here: https://t.co/lCwOOLXYf1 pic.twitter.com/H4XI9yJTOt — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) August 6, 2020

Paige Spiranac is a big fan of the ongoing feud.

Brooks trolling Bryson is never not funny — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 6, 2020

Hey, we don’t really disagree at this point.

The final round of the 2020 PGA Championship is set to tee off later this afternoon. The finish will be on CBS.