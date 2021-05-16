Paige Spiranac Reacts To PGA Tournament Getting Suspended

Paige Spiranac continues to troll the NCAA over their decision to cancel a women’s golf regional due to the conditions of the course.

Earlier this week, the NCAA decided to cancel a women’s golf regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While the course was playable, it was deemed unsuitable for “championship” play.

“Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance along with the top three individuals that were not on those teams,” NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut said. “Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make. The course is playable, but not playable at a championship level.”

The NCAA has been widely criticized for the decision. Spiranac, who played college golf before blowing up on social media, was among those to rip the decision.

Today, the PGA Tour’s tournament at TPC Craig Ranch is currently suspended due to weather. Spiranac joked that the AT&T Byron Nelson should follow the NCAA’s lead.

“The PGA should call it because the course won’t be at a “championship” level and give the win to the highest ranked player,” she tweeted in a clear mocking of the NCAA.

The PGA should call it because the course won’t be at a “championship” level and give the win to the highest ranked player — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 16, 2021

The NCAA has made its decision final, but it’s clear that they’re going to hear about it for a long time.