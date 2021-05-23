Paige Spiranac Reacts To Phil Mickelson Winning PGA Championship

Moments ago, Phil Mickelson finished the job. The 50-year-old southpaw turned back time to capture his sixth major, winning the 2021 PGA Championship.

The victory was Mickelson’s first major since 2013. Since finishing second at The Open Championship in 2016, Mickelson had just one top 20 placing at a major, missing the cut five times.

Mickelson’s performance this weekend was improbably, but part of what makes golf so captivating. Paige Spiranac agreed as much on Twitter.

“At the start of 2021, if you told me Jordan Spieth would find his game and Phil Mickelson was going to win a major I would’ve laughed in your face. I love golf so much,” Spiranac wrote.

If this was Phil’s last hurrah, what a performance it was. There’s no doubt he’ll keep playing, and will be on the course for the U.S. Open next month, but it will be tough for Mickelson to recapture the magic he had the last four days.

Golf fans will be tuning in though, just in case he does.