Paige Spiranac Reacts To Start Of Final Round Of PGA Championship

The action during the final round of the PGA Championship today has been fast and furious. Like so many others, Paige Spiranac is taking it all in.

Entering today, Phil Mickelson was atop the leaderboard by one stroke over Brooks Koepka. Through the first few holes, he still has that advantage, but it was not easy maintaining it.

Mickelson promptly lost the lead on the first hole, only to see Koepka give it back with a double bogey on two. In addition to those two guys, other players in contention have turned in up-and-down performances early on.

Throughout all the ebbs and flows, Spiranac has been following along. She offered her thoughts on what has unfolded on Twitter.

“This tournament is giving me anxiety and I’m loving every second of it,” Spiranac said.

We’re set up for an exciting finish at Kiawah Island. You can watch the final round of the PGA Championship on CBS and ESPN.

