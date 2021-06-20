Paige Spiranac Reacts To Sunday U.S. Open Drama

We’re setting up for a tremendous finish at the 121st U.S. Open, and golf social media personality Paige Spiranac likes what she sees.

The leaderboard at Torrey Pines is loaded this afternoon. Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, is in first place at -5, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen all one shot off the pace.

Brooks Koepka, who has won the U.S. Open twice, is two shots off the lead at -3. This is the type of final round golf aficionados crave in a major.

Spiranac, who as always is offering her thoughts and analysis on Twitter, summed up golf fans’ thoughts on Twitter just now.

“This US Open is good,” she wrote. “I love golf.”

This US Open is good. I love golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 20, 2021

There are currently at least seven players with a legitimate shot at winning the U.S. Open. Strap in for an exciting few hours.

You can watch the final round of the 121st U.S. Open on NBC.