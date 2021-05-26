Paige Spiranac Reacts To All Of Today’s Golf Drama

Wednesday afternoon provided an incredible amount of content for those following along with golf Twitter.

Earlier in the afternoon, TurnerSportsPR announced that The Match with Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will be returning this July with a new set of opponents. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau will serve as the opponents.

Following the news, Tom Brady fired a plethora of memes at his opponents, taking a shot at both Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Brooks Koepka, who has a budding rivalry with DeChambeau, even decided to chime in.

With all of the drama going on in the golf world, golf analyst and social media super star Paige Spiranac is ready for Bryson and Brooks to step in the ring.

“Forget Paul vs. Mayweather. I would pay an unlimited amount to watch Brooks vs. Bryson,” she said on Twitter.

That’s a common refrain for golf fans who have watched the Brooks vs. Bryson beef pick up over the past few years.

While a fight would likely never happen, it would be fun to see these two paired together in the U.S. Open next month. Fans have been calling for that to happen, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the PGA Tour decides on.