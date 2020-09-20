Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open Win

Whenever there is a golf tournament on television, you can be sure Paige Spiranac will be watching and tweeting out her thoughts. She just reacted to Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open victory.

Simply put, DeChambeau was masterful today at Winged Foot. He entered the day in contention at -3, shot three-under and finished the tournament at -6. He’s already got the championship wrapped up and could be the only golfer to finish under par for the weekend.

DeChambeau has created a reputation for himself as one of golf’s “bad boys,” but at the same time, the 27-year-old is also showing just how talented he is. He finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and now won his first major at the U.S. Open.

Paige Spiranac gave DeChambeau his props this afternoon on Twitter, congratulating him on his milestone W.

“It’s fun to give Bryson s–t at times but you have to give him so much credit for sticking to his guns despite all the hate and now he gets to call himself a US Open Champion,” Spiranac wrote. “Well deserved win.”

You can say a lot of things about DeChambeau, but you can’t say he’s not legit.

The man now has the hardware to prove it.