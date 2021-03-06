Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Mammoth Drive

Bryson DeChambeau‘s latest mammoth drive is impressing golf fans everywhere, Paige Spiranac being the latest to weigh in on DeChambeau’s incredible feat.

DeChambeau had been testing his limits at the No. 6 hole at Bay Hill in preparation for this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. His two attempts fell short of the green both times, falling in the water. Weather conditions played a major factor.

Fast forward to Saturday, the weather was in DeChambeau’s favor, so he made the risky decision to cut the course and try and sail the ball over the water and onto the green. It proved successful.

DeChambeau smacked his drive right over the water and onto the green. It’s one of the best drives we’ve seen in years.

Take a look.

Even Paige Spiranac can’t believe what she saw from DeChambeau. Check out her reaction below.

Okay this was cool pic.twitter.com/8yKmQhyBVA — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 6, 2021

Every time it seems like Bryson DeChambeau has pushed his limits to the maximum, he pulls off another improbable feat. His latest being cutting the course at No. 6 at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau is well aware fans want to see as many mammoth drives as possible. Earlier this week during practice, he admitted his determination to hit his drive over the water, as long as weather conditions were ideal.

“If it’s not into the wind, I can get there,” DeChambeau said earlier this week. “Everybody wants to see this.”

We can’t wait to see what DeChambeau has in store next. He continues to amaze.