Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters Performance

For the second time in five months, Bryson DeChambeau has struggled mightily at The Masters. It’s obvious why, says Paige Spiranac.

The beefy DeChambeau is known for his driving distance–and he’s certainly showcased that at times this weekend. However, he’s struggled immensely with his intermediate game, specifically related to distance control.

As Spiranac pointed out on Twitter this afternoon, you need to be sound with your approaches or you’re screwed.

“Shows you it doesn’t matter how long you hit it if you can’t hit the green with wedges,” she tweeted.

Shows you it doesn’t matter how long you hit it if you can’t hit the green with wedges — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 11, 2021

DeChambeau finished up shooting +3 for the tournament. That’s two strokes worse than he played at the 2020 Masters back in November.

Keep in mind, before that event, he declared to reporters that Augusta was a “par-67″ course for him. It’s clear by now that is not the case, and even when DeChambeau did shoot a 67 in the second round on Friday, he got trolled about it by Spiranac.

“Congrats to Bryson for shooting even par 67 today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Congrats to Bryson for shooting even par 67 today — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 9, 2021

Since the Masters has once again humbled the 27-year-old DeChambeau, we’ll see how he fares at his next major outing–the PGA Championship in South Carolina next month.