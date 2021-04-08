Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Performance Today

On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers took to Augusta National for the second Masters tournament in just six months.

Augusta showed its teeth early on, with some of the world’s best looking like amateurs at times. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson had a solid round going until it all came undone on No. 18 where he finished with a double-bogey to walk off with a two-over par, 74.

However, he played great golf compared to a few others on the course. One of which who is struggling even more than Johnson is one of the co-favorites to win the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau entered the Masters tied for the best odds to win the Green Jacket. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a very good day for Bryson so far.

Everyone on social media is having fun at Bryson’s expense this afternoon. Social media star and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac joined in on the fun as well.

“Never forget Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” she said on Twitter.

Never forget Bryson called Augusta National a par 67 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 8, 2021

DeChambeau made headlines last year when he suggested taking on Augusta National would be an easy task. The course hasn’t been kind to him since.

So far this afternoon, the Masters co-favorite sits at four-over par on the day – eleven shots away from leader Justin Rose. He finally found his first birdie on the day at the par-five No. 15.