Paige Spiranac Reacts To Dramatic Finish At The Open

The 150th Open Championship showcased an epic final round Sunday.

Rory McIlroy entered the day in the driver's seat, but Cameron Smith pulled off an improbable victory by scoring an 8-under 64 through his final 18 holes at St. Andrews.

If not for Smith, the golf world would be celebrating Cam Young's epic comeback. The 25-year-old shot 7-under on Sunday to leapfrog McIlroy and finish second.

Paige Spiranac was among the many golf fans captivated by the action at Old Course. The popular social media personality praised The Open's remarkable conclusion.

"This Open has been incredible," Spiranac wrote on Twitter. "One for the ages. This is why we watch and love the game. The passion these guys have to win is what it’s all about. Not money."

Smith is also probably stoked about the money. The first major victory of his career nets the 28-year-old a $2.5 million purse. While Young's inspiring comeback fell just short, he'll receive a hefty $1.455 million consolation prize for finishing second.

Entering the day, Smith trailed McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by four shots. According to the PGA Tour, he matched John Daly in 1985 for the biggest comeback win at St. Andrews.

Spiranac also congratulated herself for touting Smith as one of her outright picks to win The Open. That prediction worked out better than the PointsBet ambassador going "all in" on a storybook Tiger Woods victory before he missed the cut.