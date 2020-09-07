Paige Spiranac Reacts To Dustin Johnson Winning FedEx Cup

Paige Spiranac had a hilarious reaction to Dustin Johnson winning the FedEx Cup on Monday afternoon. She still has hope for her golf game after Johnson’s big win.

Johnson’s massive year ended the way most expected it would on Monday. The 36-year-old won the Tour Championship at East Lake on Monday, subsequently becoming the FedEx Cup champion in the process. It’s the first time he’s done so in his impressive career.

Johnson took home some big-time winnings in the process. The FedEx Cup champion awards the largest prize of any in golf: $15 million. Johnson’s latest win has inspired hope for Spiranac.

She had a hilarious reaction to Johnson’s FedEx Cup win. Spiranac and Johnson both share something in common: they both shot 80 in a pro tournament. Following Johnson becoming the FedEx Cup champion, Spiranac has a new-found hope for her personal golf game.

“DJ and I have one thing in common,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter. “We both shot 80 in a pro tournament. Maybe there’s still hope for my game.”

DJ and I have one thing in common. We both shot 80 in a pro tournament. Maybe there’s still hope for my game — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 7, 2020

This pretty much sums up the game of golf itself. Even the best golfers in the world can have awful days. But that hasn’t stopped Dustin Johnson from creating a brilliant career.

The 36-year-old had an incredible season this year. Johnson won both the Northern Trust and Tour Championship and finished second at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship.

Perhaps the best is yet to come for the 27-year-old Paige Spiranac after Johnson’s FedEx Cup win.