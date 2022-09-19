Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms.

The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face.

For more on this harrowing injury, Paige Spiranac provided a dramatic telling of what she mockingly described as "one of the most horrendous injures I have ever seen."

"The spectator rope came out of nowhere and almost decapitated him, blinded him, caught him in the face," she said. "He fell to the ground. 'I can't see! I can't see!' Everyone is wondering, 'Is he OK? Is he going to get up? Can he get up? Can he see? Is he going to live?'

"You know what Bryson did? He said, 'I'm gonna persevere. He got up, he finished his round, and he proved that golfers are tough as nails. Thanks for being an inspiration, Bryson."

DeChambeau was shaken up, and it appeared the rope might have hit him in the eye. But he eventually got up and finished a birdie.

He tied Phil Mickelson, Laurie Canter, and Chase Koepka for eighth place at the Chicago event, which Cameron Smith won with a 13-under 203.

Since DeChambeau survived the nearly catastrophic brawl with the rope, Spiranac and plenty of other golf fans are having fun joking about the blooper.