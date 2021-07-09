Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club.

A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.

Video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac had a hilarious reaction to the incident.

“People are weird. Everyone knows you don’t touch another man’s club,” she said on Twitter this morning.

Following their round, McIlroy and his playing partners reacted to what they saw. Jon Rahm made it clear that the fan most likely wasn’t sober when the whole thing happened.

“Let me put it this way: You could smell the reason why he did what he did. He was clearly not sober,” Rahm said. “I’m going to say it was vodka. I’m no expert, but he had a long night for sure. He probably thought it was a fun idea. And, to be fair, it was quite funny. At one point I thought he was going to Happy Gilmore the headcover.”

The fan might have had fun with the stunt, but he probably won’t be allowed back on the course any time soon.