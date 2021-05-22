Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golfer Breaking His Club At PGA Championship

On Friday afternoon, South African Erik Van Rooyen made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the PGA Championship.

Van Rooyen, who entered No. 14 at two-over and well within the cut line, imploded over a four-hole stretch that led to a broken club. After bogeying No. 14, the South African followed that up with a double-bogey on No. 15.

That put him at five-over for the tournament and right up against the cut line. He went on to bogey No. 16, which placed him outside the cut line as he walked toward the par-3 No. 17.

He hit his tee shot on No. 17 into the water, effectively ending his chances of making the cut. Golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac was one of many to have a joke at Van Rooyen’s expense.

“At least he finally released the club head through impact,” Spiranac said on Twitter.

Van Rooyen ended up missing the cut after looking like he was in great position to play the weekend.

One person who will be playing the weekend is Phil Mickelson, who carded a three-under, 69 to take the lead in the year’s second major.

“Phil Mickelson is leading the PGA Championship and that is good for golf,” Spiranac said on Friday after learning Phil was in the lead.

Mickelson lost the lead for a stretch as Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen reached six-under, but fell back later in their rounds.